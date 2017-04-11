Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly says that his former side have enjoyed an "amazing season", but must be "careful" during their upcoming fixtures.

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has backed his former side to come through their upcoming fixtures with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues face United in the Premier League on Sunday before clashing with London rivals Spurs in the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, while claiming that Chelsea must be "careful" during both matches, Desailly is confident that Antonio Conte's side can continue their "amazing" season.

The 48-year-old told Sky Sports News: "When you look at last season where it was very difficult with [Jose] Mourinho in charge, a whole lot of controversy and the tactics were not working, this year you change it and have three new players - [N'Golo] Kante, [Marcus] Alonso and [Victor] Moses and you just change a little bit of the tactics, it's just an amazing season for Chelsea.

"We'll see them in the Champions League again, it's just that they have to finish correctly. The FA Cup is there against Tottenham, there are many major important games such as Manchester United this weekend, so you have to be careful.

"These two weeks are the key moments and games for Chelsea but they will make it. There's no reason why the players should shake in front of these various events."

Desailly made 222 appearances during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge between 1998 and 2004.