General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Marcel Desailly: 'Chelsea have been amazing'

Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003
© Getty Images
Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly says that his former side have enjoyed an "amazing season", but must be "careful" during their upcoming fixtures.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has backed his former side to come through their upcoming fixtures with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues face United in the Premier League on Sunday before clashing with London rivals Spurs in the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, while claiming that Chelsea must be "careful" during both matches, Desailly is confident that Antonio Conte's side can continue their "amazing" season.

The 48-year-old told Sky Sports News: "When you look at last season where it was very difficult with [Jose] Mourinho in charge, a whole lot of controversy and the tactics were not working, this year you change it and have three new players - [N'Golo] Kante, [Marcus] Alonso and [Victor] Moses and you just change a little bit of the tactics, it's just an amazing season for Chelsea.

"We'll see them in the Champions League again, it's just that they have to finish correctly. The FA Cup is there against Tottenham, there are many major important games such as Manchester United this weekend, so you have to be careful.

"These two weeks are the key moments and games for Chelsea but they will make it. There's no reason why the players should shake in front of these various events."

Desailly made 222 appearances during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge between 1998 and 2004.

John Terry applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Desailly: 'Chelsea exit good for Terry'
>
View our homepages for Marcel Desailly, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, N'Golo Kante, Marcus Alonso, Victor Moses, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Marcel Desailly: 'Eden Hazard unlikely to join Real Madrid'
 Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003
Marcel Desailly: 'Chelsea have been amazing'
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of luring Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Bernabeu'
Monaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger?Alonso: 'We knew we needed to beat Bournemouth'Diego Costa hints at unhappiness in LondonFoxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?
Lampard: 'Terry a positive influence on Chelsea'Chelsea to continue Lucas Biglia pursuit?Real Madrid considering N'Golo Kante bid?Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 