David Luiz is beginning to show signs of potentially becoming the best defender in the world, according to former Chelsea centre-back Marcel Desailly.
Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has claimed that David Luiz could become the best defender in the world if he keeps up his impressive form.

The Brazil international re-joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain for £30m in August following a two-year spell in the French capital, which led to criticism by some fans and pundits.

However, Luiz has settled firmly into Antonio Conte's back three and has helped Chelsea establish a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table.

"I want to congratulate him because when he was at Paris Saint-Germain I was saying he was not going to become the best defender of the world like Sergio Ramos at the top," Desailly, who spent six years at Chelsea between 1998 and 2004, told Sky Sports News.

"Now he is showing a great ability. We have found the system for him. He has a great set-up and a great discipline. He scored a free kick [against Liverpool]. A small cherry on top of the cake.

"At least defensively he is there - focused. Concentration is there for the 90 minutes - I am very pleased to see that."

Luiz is expected to start on Saturday as Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
