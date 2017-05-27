Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer boss Antonio Conte a new four-year deal worth £40m to keep the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make Antonio Conte the highest-paid manager in the club's history with a new £40m contract offer.

The Italian coach claimed the Premier League crown during his first season in England and could seal a memorable double should his side beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Rumours have circulated in recent months as to whether Conte plans to remain in the Premier League beyond the summer, following reported interest from Italian side Inter Milan.

According to The Mirror, the Chelsea board want to keep Conte at Stamford Bridge by handing the coach a new deal worth £9.6m each year until 2021, making Conte the club's highest-earning coach in their history.

It is also being suggested that should Conte put pen to paper on a new contract, Chelsea would be prepared to back the Italian significantly in the coming transfer window.

Chelsea won 30 games across the Premier League campaign, a record number in the history of the league.