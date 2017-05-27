May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Thibaut Courtois aims to go down in Chelsea history

Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Thibaut Courtois tells his Chelsea teammates to get the job done against Arsenal this weekend to go down in English football folklore.
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has targeted a "special" end to the season with victory over Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues recently wrapped up the English top-flight title and are now going in search of a league and cup double when they face their London rivals this weekend.

Only seven clubs have achieved that impressive feat, including Chelsea under Carlo Ancelotti in 2010, and it has only been pulled off 11 times in total since 1889.

Courtois is ready to put his name down in history, but admits that overcoming Arsenal - who ended the season with eight wins in their last nine matches - will not be an easy task.

"This is an opportunity to go down in history," he told the London Evening Standard. "I don't think many players have won the double in England. One trophy is done, now it's time to get the other.

"The FA Cup was a goal of ours. We have gone for it from the start. It's been hard with Manchester United in the quarter-final and a massive game against Tottenham in the semi-final.

"Now we have another tough match but we feel confident and we want to end the season in a special way."

Courtois has featured in two of Chelsea's FA Cup games during their run to the final, ousting Asmir Begovic in the previous two rounds.

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
