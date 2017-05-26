General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that he will sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge if offered to him, having proved a huge hit in his first season at the club.
Antonio Conte has put an end to suggestions that he is tempted to leave Chelsea in the summer, insisting that he wants to build a dynasty at the club.

The 47-year-old is aiming to end his first season outside of Italian football in style by adding the FA Cup to the Premier League title secured earlier this month.

Conte, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2019, has had to constantly fend off questions regarding his future due to his admission in the past of missing his family back home in Italy.

The vacant Inter Milan job was said to have tempted the former Juventus boss, but he has given his clearest indication yet that he intends to stick around in West London for many years to come.

"The best solution for a coach is to stay at a club for a long time and build something important," he told reporters. "I have two years [on my] contract with the club. Then if they give me the possibility to stay, I'm available to do this.

"The club and I have the same idea for the future; to improve the squad and the team. We have to finish this season but we've started to work for next season."

Chelsea set a Premier League record for games won en route to their second title in three years, accumulating 93 points along the way.

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
