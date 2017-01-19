Patrick Bamford: "My dream was to play for Chelsea"

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
New Middlesbrough signing Patrick Bamford admits that he has an unfulfilled "dream" to play for old club Chelsea.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 19:19 UK

New Middlesbrough signing Patrick Bamford has admitted that he has an unfulfilled "dream" after leaving Chelsea on a permanent deal yesterday.

The 23-year-old striker had five years at Stamford Bridge but failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Blues and was instead loaned out to six different clubs, including Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Derby County, MK Dons and Boro.

Bamford was named the Championship's player of the year in 2014-15 following his time at the Riverside, which saw him score 17 goals in 39 league appearances.

"My dream was to play for Chelsea – maybe I was bit naive," Bamford told Sky Sports News.

"I still have that dream. You never know what's going to happen in the future but for now, even though I was sad to leave, it was one of the happiest days of my life.

"I was delighted to be coming back here. Now I've got to help Boro push on and see how far we can get."

Bamford has penned a four-and-a-half year deal with Aitor Karanka's side, who are currently 16th in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Karanka: 'Traore must keep focus'
