Aitor Karanka: 'Adama Traore must keep focus'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka warns Adama Traore that a future move to a big club could break down unless he stays focused.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has warned Adama Traore that a loss of focus could lead to the possibility of a future move to a big club breaking down.

Traore has been linked with a surprise transfer to Premier League leaders Chelsea this month, with Antonio Conte understood to have been impressed by the 20-year-old's pace and direct style.

However, having seen Patrick Bamford arrive at the club earlier this week, Karanka stressed that Traore will need to continue fighting for his place in the side if he is to keep hold of Chelsea's attention.

"If a team like Chelsea is following Adama, it's because his progression has been brilliant in six months and he's doing well," he told reporters

"But he's young and the main thing he has to do is to keep going in the same way because football changes a lot.

"Maybe he is in a big moment, but with Patrick here now, with other players already, maybe in two or three months, he will not be playing and Chelsea disappears and everybody disappears."

Traore, who only joined Boro from Aston Villa in August, is yet to score in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

