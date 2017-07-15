General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #18

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 18 - William Gallas.

William Gallas

Bought before the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, it speaks volumes for William Gallas's quality that he remained a valued member of the first team even after the influx of new players at Stamford Bridge.

The versatile defender could play anywhere along the back four and formed notable centre-back partnerships with Marcel Desailly and John Terry during his time at the club.

Gallas also had a handy knack for popping up with important goals for the Blues, scoring five times in their title-winning campaign of 2005-06 - his second consecutive league crown at Stamford Bridge.

The France international also won the League Cup in 2005 before leaving the club in acrimonious circumstances a year later, joining London rivals Arsenal as part of the deal which brought Ashley Cole to Stamford Bridge.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chelsea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech throws the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 24, 2015
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #4
 Gianfranco Zola celebrates scoring against Manchester United on December 16, 1998.
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #5
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2014
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #3
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #2Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #1Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #10Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #9Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #8
Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #7Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #6Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #15Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #14Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #13
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 