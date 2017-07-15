Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #18

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 18 - William Gallas.

William Gallas

Bought before the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, it speaks volumes for William Gallas's quality that he remained a valued member of the first team even after the influx of new players at Stamford Bridge.

The versatile defender could play anywhere along the back four and formed notable centre-back partnerships with Marcel Desailly and John Terry during his time at the club.

Gallas also had a handy knack for popping up with important goals for the Blues, scoring five times in their title-winning campaign of 2005-06 - his second consecutive league crown at Stamford Bridge.

The France international also won the League Cup in 2005 before leaving the club in acrimonious circumstances a year later, joining London rivals Arsenal as part of the deal which brought Ashley Cole to Stamford Bridge.