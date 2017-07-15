General view of Stamford Bridge

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #19

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 19 - Joe Cole.

Joe Cole

Joe Cole celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa.© Getty Images

Following West Ham United's relegation from the Premier League in 2003, Joe Cole became part of the influx of talent at Stamford Bridge after Roman Abramovich's takeover that year.

Such was the esteem Cole was held in that manager Claudio Ranieri saw him as a replacement for Gianfranco Zola, and he quickly became a regular member of the first team at Stamford Bridge with 50 appearances in his debut campaign.

Jose Mourinho's arrival in 2004 brought with it silverware, and Cole was a key part of Chelsea's back-to-back title-winning teams in 2005 and 2006, scoring eight league goals in both seasons.

The England international stayed at the club until 2010, when he joined Liverpool having won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups during his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Arguably his best season came in 2007-08, when he scored 10 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions to help the club to the Champions League final, winning Chelsea's Player of the Season award for his performances.

