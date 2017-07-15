General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Top 25 Chelsea players of the Premier League era - #17

Sports Mole's countdown of the top 25 Chelsea players in the Premier League era continues with number 17 - Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004© Getty Images

Having impressed with Division One side Bolton Wanderers, Eidur Gudjohnsen joined Chelsea in 2000 but was initially used primarily as a substitute by manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Icelandic striker soon formed a deadly partnership with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink up front for the Blues, though, combining to score 52 goals across all competitions during the 2001-02 campaign - 23 of which came from Gudjohnsen.

Gudjohnsen remained an important part of the team following Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club too, missing just one game and scoring 12 goals during Chelsea's title-winning campaign in 2004-05 - the club's first top-flight triumph for 50 years.

That was part of a league and League Cup double, and Gudjohnsen added a second Premier League title to his achievements the following season before leaving for Barcelona having scored 54 goals in 186 Premier League appearances.

Your Comments
