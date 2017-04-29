The Scottish Football Association gives Scott Brown the green light to face Rangers this weekend after reducing the red card shown to him against Ross county to a yellow.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is available to face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday after winning his appeal against the red card received against Ross County.

The 31-year-old was sent off for a challenge on Liam Boyce in the closing stages of the Bhoys' 2-2 draw at Dingwall on April 16.

Brown's dismissal has been reduced on appeal by the Scottish Football Association to just a yellow card for what was perceived as 'reckless challenge'.

Celtic's decision to appeal the decision also ensured that Brown was free to face Rangers in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

A 2-0 win in that Old Firm showdown has left Brendan Rodgers's men on course for a domestic treble.