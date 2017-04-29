Apr 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
RangersRangers
vs.
Celtic
 

Scott Brown cleared to face Rangers after winning red card appeal

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
© Getty Images
The Scottish Football Association gives Scott Brown the green light to face Rangers this weekend after reducing the red card shown to him against Ross county to a yellow.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 16:56 UK

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is available to face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday after winning his appeal against the red card received against Ross County.

The 31-year-old was sent off for a challenge on Liam Boyce in the closing stages of the Bhoys' 2-2 draw at Dingwall on April 16.

Brown's dismissal has been reduced on appeal by the Scottish Football Association to just a yellow card for what was perceived as 'reckless challenge'.

Celtic's decision to appeal the decision also ensured that Brown was free to face Rangers in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

A 2-0 win in that Old Firm showdown has left Brendan Rodgers's men on course for a domestic treble.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
