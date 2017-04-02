Apr 2, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Tynecastle
Hearts
0-5
Celtic

Walker (5'), Goncalves (33'), Nowak (45')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Sinclair (24', 27', 84'), Armstrong (55'), Roberts (62')
McGregor (33'), Forrest (42'), Boyata (69')

Brendan Rodgers: 'Still far more to come from Celtic'

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Brendan Rodgers targets further success with his "outstanding" Celtic side after seeing them wrap up a sixth Scottish Premiership title triumph in a row.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that he is 'excited' about the future after seeing his side secure a sixth Scottish Premiership title in succession.

The Bhoys sealed their latest top-flight triumph with a resounding 5-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon, doing so with eight games to spare.

Celtic have dropped just four points all season and are on course to land a domestic treble in Rodgers's first season at the helm, with the Ulsterman predicting even more success in the coming months and years.

"My job when I came in was to win it in the best way we possibly could," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We have had many outstanding performances but we have only just begun because there's still an awful lot of development in this team. That's the real exciting part."

Celtic beat Aberdeen in November to win the League Cup and face Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Your Comments
Celtic wrap up sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title
Brendan Rodgers: 'Still far more to come from Celtic'
Charlie Nicholas: 'Brendan Rodgers a contender to replace Arsene Wenger'
