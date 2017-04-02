Brendan Rodgers has proved with Liverpool and Celtic that he has what it takes to manage Arsenal, according to former Gunners forward Charlie Nicholas.

Charlie Nicholas has told former club Arsenal to consider appointing Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager should Arsene Wenger move on in the summer.

The Gunners are awaiting a decision from Wenger over whether he intends to extend his stay in North London by another two years, having faced a backlash from fans after being offered a new deal.

Rodgers is cantering towards a Scottish Premiership title success with Celtic, meanwhile, going unbeaten domestically in his first season at the helm and remaining on course to add a Scottish Cup to his Scottish League Cup success.

Former Arsenal forward Nicholas believes that the Ulsterman, who came marginally close to winning the English Premier League with Liverpool three years ago, is a realistic contender to take over from Wenger this summer.

"He's on a decent salary and he's deserved it and merited it, but absolutely, if Arsenal are looking at a list of names to replace Arsene, Rodgers would be on it," he told Sky Sports News.

"He plays the Arsenal way. He played the same style at Liverpool and he probably should have won the league. Everything is there for me to say absolutely. Of course – he's building his stock back up.

"He went to win things at Celtic and he's got two trophies in the cabinet already, potentially a third is staring him in the face with the Old Firm derby coming up. It's been interesting because Celtic have won the title without really working hard for it. He's impressed. He's got good energy."

Celtic can secure a sixth-successive league title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.