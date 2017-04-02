Charlie Nicholas: 'Brendan Rodgers a contender to replace Arsene Wenger'

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Brendan Rodgers has proved with Liverpool and Celtic that he has what it takes to manage Arsenal, according to former Gunners forward Charlie Nicholas.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Charlie Nicholas has told former club Arsenal to consider appointing Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager should Arsene Wenger move on in the summer.

The Gunners are awaiting a decision from Wenger over whether he intends to extend his stay in North London by another two years, having faced a backlash from fans after being offered a new deal.

Rodgers is cantering towards a Scottish Premiership title success with Celtic, meanwhile, going unbeaten domestically in his first season at the helm and remaining on course to add a Scottish Cup to his Scottish League Cup success.

Former Arsenal forward Nicholas believes that the Ulsterman, who came marginally close to winning the English Premier League with Liverpool three years ago, is a realistic contender to take over from Wenger this summer.

"He's on a decent salary and he's deserved it and merited it, but absolutely, if Arsenal are looking at a list of names to replace Arsene, Rodgers would be on it," he told Sky Sports News.

"He plays the Arsenal way. He played the same style at Liverpool and he probably should have won the league. Everything is there for me to say absolutely. Of course – he's building his stock back up.

"He went to win things at Celtic and he's got two trophies in the cabinet already, potentially a third is staring him in the face with the Old Firm derby coming up. It's been interesting because Celtic have won the title without really working hard for it. He's impressed. He's got good energy."

Celtic can secure a sixth-successive league title on Sunday afternoon with victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal keeping tabs on Tierney
>
View our homepages for Charlie Nicholas, Brendan Rodgers, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger to become director of football at Arsenal?
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Charlie Nicholas: 'Brendan Rodgers a contender to replace Arsene Wenger'
Arsene Wenger: "I will not retire"PSG 'offer Wenger three-year deal'Smith: 'Wenger silence isn't helping Arsenal'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'
Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting players'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Chelsea 'to focus on Sanchez, Lukaku'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation
> Arsenal Homepage
More Celtic News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Charlie Nicholas: 'Brendan Rodgers a contender to replace Arsene Wenger'
 Internazonale Milano's coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio San Paolo on November 30, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
Roberto Mancini: 'I would manage Celtic'
 Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Report: Arsenal keeping close eye on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney
Report: Arsenal to replace Ozil, SanchezStrachan to rest Celtic regulars for friendlyGraeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics'Gordon signs new three-year Celtic dealLiverpool 'paid £15m after sacking Rodgers'
Dembele: 'Rodgers has improved my game'Celtic legend Gemmell dies, aged 73Hibs complete loan deal for Efe AmbroseArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Blackburn miss out on Celtic defender
> Celtic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 