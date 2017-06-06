Crowd generic

Terry Butcher: 'Scott Brown good enough for Premier League'

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown in action upon his return to international duty during the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Former England defender Terry Butcher says that Celtic captain Scott Brown is good enough to play for a top side in the Premier League.
Former England defender Terry Butcher has said that Celtic midfielder Scott Brown would have "no problem" in adapting to the Premier League.

Brown has spent his entire career north of the border, with the Scottish international having just completed his 10th season at the Glasgow giants.

However, should the 31-year-old ever wish to compete in England's top flight, Butcher has backed the Bhoys stalwart to make an impact at a top-six club.

The 58-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Scott could handle the English Premier League no problem at all. He's a clever player. People think he goes about like a headless chicken, but he doesn't. He's very clever, he's very strong, he's the fulcrum, the point of attack in midfield and the point of defence as well.

"I think he could. He's an enforcer but he's also a passer of the ball. If he was given a specific role he's got the ability mentally and physically to cope with that. I still think he could do that now."

Brown is expected to start when Scotland play host to England in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday evening.

