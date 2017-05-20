Crowd generic

Celtic

Scott Brown: 'Improved fitness down to Brendan Rodgers'

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Scott Brown claims that Brendan Rodgers's arrival at Celtic last summer has potentially extended his career by a couple of years due to his improved fitness.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Scott Brown has credited manager Brendan Rodgers for making Celtic's players fitter this season, as they attempt to end the domestic campaign unbeaten.

The Bhoys saw off Patrick Thistle 5-0 on Thursday evening to edge closer to an invincible first term at the helm for Rodgers, whose side are currently 30 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have already secured the Scottish League Cup and are one game away from adding the Scottish Cup to their trophy cabinet, with Brown grateful to his latest Parkhead manager for potentially extending his career by a couple of years.

"I spoke to the gaffer when he first came and he asked how long he thought I could keep playing," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "I thought, 'great question', and I was thinking maybe two years at the highest level. Now I'm thinking I can go three, four years easily.

"As long as I'm playing, enjoying it and as fit as I am, I don't see why not. In the 91st minute at Partick I ended up on the left wing trying to close the goalie down. That has never been seen by me in the last five or six years. It shows that I still have that energy and desire to keep going for 90/95 minutes.

"We're a lot fitter than we have ever been. We are scoring more goals, creating more chances, and we look like a right good team. It's more intense training, short, sharp when it needs to be, but everyone's had to open up their lungs. It's been enjoyable this season but it's been really hard. It's been dedication from everyone as well."

Celtic face Hearts on Sunday afternoon in their final league game of the season.

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Read Next:
Brown named Scottish Player of the Year
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Scott Brown, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Scott Brown: 'Improved fitness down to Brendan Rodgers'
 Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Scott Brown named Scottish Premiership Player of the Year
 Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic on February 19, 2015
Brendan Rodgers plays down Leigh Griffiths tantrum
Tony Pulis: 'No approach for Armstrong'Celtic hold interest in Fabio Borini?Celtic 'want Roberts on loan next season'Johnston signs three-year Celtic dealChelsea join race for Celtic defender?
Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Rodgers: 'Celtic were exceptional'
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3733401042579103
2Aberdeen372341068353373
3RangersRangers371810954431164
4St Johnstone37177134944558
5Hearts371210155550546
6Partick Thistle371012153848-1042
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
 