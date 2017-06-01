Celtic captain Scott Brown reveals his 'pride' after his team landed a domestic treble during the 2016-17 campaign.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed his 'pride' after his team landed a domestic treble during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last weekend's 2-1 win over Aberdeen in the final of the Scottish Cup secured a third trophy for Brendan Rodgers's side, who went through their entire domestic campaign unbeaten.

It is the first time since 2001 that Celtic have completed a domestic treble, and Brown has said that the Hoops deserve all of their success this season after their immense dedication to the cause.

"I am proud, but it's down to the lads who are at the club that I am still playing. They have worked so hard throughout the season and dedicated themselves throughout. Whether that was [giving up] nights out, or going into training because there were not that many days off. You don't see your family as much, but the dedication has paid off," Brown told The National.

"In the first six months, we had to get as fit as possible. We came back not the fittest and the gaffer was on about everyone's body fat. We managed to get that down 10 or 12 per cent in the whole squad. That shows the dedication and effort that was put into it.

"We believe that, no matter how fit anyone else is, our fitness is better. We showed that all through the season and we've dug ourselves out of a few holes.

"The gaffer stuck to his ways and he's wanted us to play good, attacking and attractive football. We managed to do it through the season and got ourselves a lot fitter than we have ever been. We thrive on the big occasions."

Celtic finished 30 points clear of second-place Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership table last season.