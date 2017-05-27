May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Attendance: 48,713
Celtic
2-1
Aberdeen
Armstrong (11'), Rogic (92')
Rogic (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hayes (9')
Taylor (61')

Tom Rogic: 'I'm amazingly proud'

Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
Celtic attacker Tom Rogic says that he is "amazingly proud" after helping his side to an unbeaten domestic treble.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Celtic attacker Tom Rogic has said that he is "amazingly proud" to have helped his side to secure an unbeaten treble yesterday.

The 24-year-old found the net in the dying seconds of stoppage time at Hampden Park to give the Bhoys a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the final of the Scottish Cup.

The trophy added to a 30-point victory in the Scottish Premiership and a win in the Scottish League Cup to make it all 47 domestic games unbeaten in what proved to be a remarkable season for Brendan Rodgers's side.

"It's hard to describe what it feels like to score a goal like that and then go and jump into the crowd," Rogic told reporters afterwards. "It's impossible to really put it into words and do it justice. But it's probably the best feeling you can have on the football pitch to score the winner in the last minute.

"I have scored a couple of late goals for Celtic but nothing comes close to that. It was an amazingly proud moment for me. We would rather have won the game 3-0 or something instead of waiting until the last minute, but when you get the goal that late, it makes it even sweeter.

"It feels pretty good to score the winner - in fact it's an amazing feeling. It hasn't really sunk in yet, to be honest. It's been a perfect end to what has been a special season for all of us.

"To go unbeaten domestically, to get the treble, is just amazing. It's something that we will look back on forever."

The Aussie has scored 21 goals in 88 appearances since moving to Celtic Park in 2013.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
