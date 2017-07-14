New Transfer Talk header

Chris Hughton keen on more Brighton & Hove Albion signings

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that he remains keen to strengthen his squad ahead of their first campaign in the Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has said that he is delighted with the club's work in the transfer market, but remains keen to add to his squad.

After winning promotion to the Premier League last season, Hughton has brought in three new players with Pascal Gross, Mathew Ryan and Markus Suttner all arriving at the Amex Stadium.

However, Hughton has indicated that he wants to add more fresh faces ahead of their opening game of the season, which comes against Manchester City on August 12.

The 58-year-old told Sky Sports News: "We would like to start the season and finish the window with a squad we feel is capable of doing enough.

"I'm really delighted with the work we've done so far. We made a decision at the end of last season we wanted to add to the squad. It's always difficult getting that balance between what we had last season to improving the squad.

"From my last experiences here [in the Premier League] the dramatic change has been the level of transfers, and transfer fees. Certainly as a club coming into this division that is something we have to work with and try to get used to."

Brighton are currently regarded as one of the favourites to be relegated back to the second tier.

Moenchengladbach's midfielder Lars Stindl (R) and Ingolstadt's Austrian defender Markus Suttner vie for the ball vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Ingolstadt on November 7, 2015, 20
