Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that the club still require another striker, despite registering their first win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has acknowledged that he is frustrated with failing to bring in a new striker towards the end of the most recent transfer window.

On Saturday afternoon, Brighton recorded a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion to register their first-ever win in the top flight, despite failing to strengthen inside the final third of the pitch.

A move for Zurich forward Raphael Dwamena was scrapped due to a failed medical, while Tottenham Hotspur frontman Vincent Janssen opted against a move to the Amex Stadium, but Hughton has now turned his attention to making the most of the options available to him.

The 58-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We can't rely on our No 9s to get us goals. I can understand it (the negativity about the lack of striker signings) because we did try and it was a position we wanted to bring in and the supporters did as well.

"Once you get to the end of the window it is then the signal to work as hard as you can with the squad you have got. Would we have liked to bring one in? Yes. But we weren't able to and we have to get the best out of the players we have."

Brighton currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table.