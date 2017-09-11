New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chris Hughton: 'Brighton & Hove Albion still need a striker'

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that the club still require another striker, despite registering their first win in the Premier League on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:16 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has acknowledged that he is frustrated with failing to bring in a new striker towards the end of the most recent transfer window.

On Saturday afternoon, Brighton recorded a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion to register their first-ever win in the top flight, despite failing to strengthen inside the final third of the pitch.

A move for Zurich forward Raphael Dwamena was scrapped due to a failed medical, while Tottenham Hotspur frontman Vincent Janssen opted against a move to the Amex Stadium, but Hughton has now turned his attention to making the most of the options available to him.

The 58-year-old is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We can't rely on our No 9s to get us goals. I can understand it (the negativity about the lack of striker signings) because we did try and it was a position we wanted to bring in and the supporters did as well.

"Once you get to the end of the window it is then the signal to work as hard as you can with the squad you have got. Would we have liked to bring one in? Yes. But we weren't able to and we have to get the best out of the players we have."

Brighton currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Hughton, Raphael Dwamena, Vincent Janssen, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Chris Hughton: 'Brighton & Hove Albion still need a striker'
 Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Team News: Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak start for West Bromwich Albion
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion pick up first Premier League win
Pulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'Chris Hughton: "The spirit is good"Steve Sidwell undergoes minor back surgeryKrul: 'Newcastle wrong to sack Hughton'Sagna close to deciding on new club?
Bloom disappointed with lack of new strikerKrul pays tribute to Newcastle fansJanssen 'turns down Brighton move'Brighton midfielder Towell joins RotherhamBrighton granted extension for Janssen move?
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
 