Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

West Brom boss Tony Pulis: 'I have great respect for Brighton's Chris Hughton'

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that he has "great respect" for his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart Chris Hughton.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:56 UK

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has heaped praise on counterpart Chris Hughton ahead of the club's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pulis has guided West Brom to an unbeaten start to the season, with the Baggies hoping to extend that run to four games when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

The newly-promoted side have struggled during the early weeks of the top flight, but Pulis has predicted a difficult contest against a manager who he holds "great respect" for.

Pulis is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I have great respect for Chris Hughton and everyone at Brighton.

"The Chairman and Chief Executive are wonderful people and the job they've done at that football club is remarkable. The supporters will be well up for it and we're looking forward to it.

"We've brought a couple of new faces in and we hope that'll liven it up. We've started well. We've got a tough game now though."

West Brom are facing Brighton in a competitive match for the first time in 24 years.

