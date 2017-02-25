Chris Hughton names an unchanged Brighton & Hove Albion for the visit of promotion rivals Reading.

Chris Hughton has named an unchanged Brighton & Hove Albion for the visit of promotion rivals Reading this evening.

Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock continue their partnership up front for the hosts after the latter grabbed both goals in the Seagulls' 2-0 victory at Barnsley last weekend.

Jamie Murphy, Steve Sidwell, Dale Stephens and Anthony Knockaert continue to patrol the middle of the park, while there is an unchanged back four in Bruno, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Sebastien Pocognoli.

The game comes too soon for Gaetan Bong and Liam Rosenior, who remain on the sidelines with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

For the visiting Royals, manager Jaap Stam makes three changes to the side that lost to another of their promotion rivals, Huddersfield Town, on Tuesday.

Stam again plays a 4-3-3 and picks Yann Kermorgant to join Roy Beerens and Garath McCleary in the front line, with Lewis Grabban dropping down to the bench.

There is one change in defence, as Paul McShane replaces Jordan Obita alongside Chris Gunter, Tyler Blackett and Liam Moore, while George Evans is preferred to Liam Kelly as partner for Jordon Mutch and Danny Williams in the middle of the park.

Elsewwhere, Joey van den Berg is named among the substitutes after missing the trip to Huddersfield with a hamstring problem.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Murray, Baldock

Subs: Walton, Huenemeier, Tomori, Kayal, March, Hemed, Akpom

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, McShane, Moore; Evans, Williams, Mutch; Beerens, McCleary, Kermorgant

Subs: Jaakkola, Van den Berg, Swift, Obita, Popa, Kelly, Grabban