Feb 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
vs.
Reading
 

Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion unchanged for Reading clash

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Chris Hughton names an unchanged Brighton & Hove Albion for the visit of promotion rivals Reading.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Chris Hughton has named an unchanged Brighton & Hove Albion for the visit of promotion rivals Reading this evening.

Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock continue their partnership up front for the hosts after the latter grabbed both goals in the Seagulls' 2-0 victory at Barnsley last weekend.

Jamie Murphy, Steve Sidwell, Dale Stephens and Anthony Knockaert continue to patrol the middle of the park, while there is an unchanged back four in Bruno, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Sebastien Pocognoli.

The game comes too soon for Gaetan Bong and Liam Rosenior, who remain on the sidelines with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

For the visiting Royals, manager Jaap Stam makes three changes to the side that lost to another of their promotion rivals, Huddersfield Town, on Tuesday.

Stam again plays a 4-3-3 and picks Yann Kermorgant to join Roy Beerens and Garath McCleary in the front line, with Lewis Grabban dropping down to the bench.

There is one change in defence, as Paul McShane replaces Jordan Obita alongside Chris Gunter, Tyler Blackett and Liam Moore, while George Evans is preferred to Liam Kelly as partner for Jordon Mutch and Danny Williams in the middle of the park.

Elsewwhere, Joey van den Berg is named among the substitutes after missing the trip to Huddersfield with a hamstring problem.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Murray, Baldock
Subs: Walton, Huenemeier, Tomori, Kayal, March, Hemed, Akpom

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, McShane, Moore; Evans, Williams, Mutch; Beerens, McCleary, Kermorgant
Subs: Jaakkola, Van den Berg, Swift, Obita, Popa, Kelly, Grabban

General view of the Madjeski Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leicester City at Madejski Stadium on April 14, 2014
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 