Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has claimed that much more needs to be done to rectify the "incredible imbalance" still present when it comes to diversity in football management.

The 58-year-old, who has guided the Seagulls into the Premier League for the first time in their history, is one of just two black managers among the 92 Football League clubs.

Hughton wants to see a better representation in boardrooms up and down the country, as well as on the touchline, claiming that the current stats make for "shocking" reading.

"We're in an age of big business and I'm sure there will be future legislation about the workplace," he told The Guardian. "All of the stakeholders in our game appear to have an enthusiasm for change. You see it with the big broadcasters. We're broadcasting English football all over the world - including many African countries.

"I feel people in the game want to see diverse players and multiracial cultures - which means [black] people in better positions at the stadium, doing the actual interviewing in the boardrooms, because the game on the field is multiracial.

"It is shocking and the more we speak about it, and reflect on it, the more it hits home that there's an incredible imbalance. The stats over the last 10 to 20 years don't suggest [much hope]. But the stakeholders seem to say we need a harder push.

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle is the only other black or minority ethnic manager employed by a club in the Football League.