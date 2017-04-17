Dale Stephens wants his Brighton & Hove Albion teammates to write their names into the club's history books by sealing promotion from the Championship on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dale Stephens has urged his teammates to write their names into the club's history books on Monday.

The Championship leaders will end a 34-year absence from the top flight if they better Huddersfield Town's result when they take on Wigan Athletic at the Amex Stadium.

This time 20 years ago, Brighton almost dropped out of the Football League and were homeless, playing at Gillingham, when their old Goldstone Ground home was sold.

Stephans told Sky Sports News: "We get told about it a lot! I played against Brighton at the Withdean for Oldham so I know a bit about the history. We are reminded about it by the fans and everyone wants us to get promoted to take this group of players to the next level.

"If we do it it'll be a massive achievement for everyone. It'll be fully deserved. If we do it it'll go down in the history of the football club and I'll be proud to be a part of it."

Chris Hughton's men are four points clear of second-placed Newcastle United in the race for the title after a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.