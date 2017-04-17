Crowd generic

Brighton & Hove Albion

Dale Stephens urges Brighton & Hove Albion teammates to make history

Dale Stephens of Brighton celebrates after opening the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool at Amex Stadium on April 21, 2014
Dale Stephens wants his Brighton & Hove Albion teammates to write their names into the club's history books by sealing promotion from the Championship on Monday.
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dale Stephens has urged his teammates to write their names into the club's history books on Monday.

The Championship leaders will end a 34-year absence from the top flight if they better Huddersfield Town's result when they take on Wigan Athletic at the Amex Stadium.

This time 20 years ago, Brighton almost dropped out of the Football League and were homeless, playing at Gillingham, when their old Goldstone Ground home was sold.

Stephans told Sky Sports News: "We get told about it a lot! I played against Brighton at the Withdean for Oldham so I know a bit about the history. We are reminded about it by the fans and everyone wants us to get promoted to take this group of players to the next level.

"If we do it it'll be a massive achievement for everyone. It'll be fully deserved. If we do it it'll go down in the history of the football club and I'll be proud to be a part of it."

Chris Hughton's men are four points clear of second-placed Newcastle United in the race for the title after a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton42278771353689
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle42267975363985
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield41245125348577
4Reading42237125958176
5Leeds UnitedLeeds422271356401673
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds422191254411372
7Fulham4219131075532270
8Derby CountyDerby421711144845362
9Preston North EndPreston421613136154761
10Norwich CityNorwich42179167365860
11Brentford421781769591059
12Aston Villa421513144443158
13Barnsley421511166059156
14Cardiff CityCardiff421510175659-355
15Ipswich TownIpswich421216144552-752
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves41149185154-351
17Queens Park RangersQPR42148204857-950
18Bristol City42138215562-747
19Birmingham CityBirmingham421114174261-1947
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest42129215667-1145
21Burton Albion421112194257-1545
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn421013194863-1543
23Wigan AthleticWigan421010223853-1540
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4246323694-5818
> Full Version
 