Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert is voted the Championship Player of the Year award at Sunday night's EFL awards.
Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert has been named the Championship Player of the Year award at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old was rewarded for his stellar performances so far this season, which include a haul of 13 goals, helping the Seagulls to the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

Knockaert, who has also played for Leicester City, pipped Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle and Leeds United striker Chris Wood to the gong.

The League One Player of the Year award went to Sheffield United attacker Billy Sharp, whose 26 goals in 42 appearances have fired the Blades back to the Championship.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, scooped three accolades as 26-goal striker John Marquis was voted the League Two Player of the Year, boss Darren Ferguson was named the manager of the EFL's Team of the Season, and fan Paul Mayfield claimed the EFL Supporter of the Year prize.

A general view of the Keepmoat Stadium during the Pre Season Friendly match between Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell at the Keepmoat Stadium on July 13, 2013
 Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion move step closer to promotion with victory at Loftus Road
 Shane Duffy #34 of Everton during the 2013 Guinness International Champions Cup soccer match aganst Real Madrid at Dodger Stadium on August 3, 2013
Shane Duffy "quietly confident" of promotion
 General view of Bramall Lane on October 04, 2013
Sheffield United promoted to Championship
 Joe Riley and Andre Romer in action during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Joe Riley back with Manchester United
 A general view of the Keepmoat Stadium during the Pre Season Friendly match between Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell at the Keepmoat Stadium on July 13, 2013
Doncaster Rovers promoted to League One
 Conor Grant in action for Everton in 2013
Everton winger Conor Grant rejoins Doncaster Rovers on loan
