Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert has been named the Championship Player of the Year award at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old was rewarded for his stellar performances so far this season, which include a haul of 13 goals, helping the Seagulls to the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

Knockaert, who has also played for Leicester City, pipped Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle and Leeds United striker Chris Wood to the gong.

The League One Player of the Year award went to Sheffield United attacker Billy Sharp, whose 26 goals in 42 appearances have fired the Blades back to the Championship.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, scooped three accolades as 26-goal striker John Marquis was voted the League Two Player of the Year, boss Darren Ferguson was named the manager of the EFL's Team of the Season, and fan Paul Mayfield claimed the EFL Supporter of the Year prize.