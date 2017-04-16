General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Hector Bellerin criticism is unfair'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that the criticism aimed at full-back Hector Bellerin during the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was unwarranted.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the criticism aimed at Hector Bellerin during Monday night's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was unfair.

The 22-year-old full-back has rarely been called into question since breaking into the first team, but a number of fans berated his display during the loss at Selhurst Park as Arsenal fell to another damaging defeat.

Wenger acknowledged that the Spaniard has not been at his best since returning from an ankle injury, but urged the supporters to get behind the team rather than turning on them.

"He has not come back to his level since he has been injured. I think (he has been feeling the ankle) for a while. Then you get bad habits and you forget that your job first is to defend and win challenges because you protect yourself a little bit," he told reporters.

"Then you realise you have to come back and I think now he is trying to focus on again what is important, to defend well and after he can give us that extra bit that is important as well. I agree that for a while he was not the Hector Bellerin we had seen at the start of the season."

When asked whether the criticism at Palace was unfair, Wenger added: "I think, yes. He is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is, yes.

"The fans want to be behind the team and the way we respond on the football pitch will decide the attitude of the fans. The fans love the club. It's a good period to be united and not divided. Historically Arsenal has been about that. One of our values is to be together. There's no better period of the season than to show it now."

Arsenal travel to Middlesbrough on Monday night having lost seven of their last 12 matches across all competitions, including five of their last six away from home.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 Euros
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Hector Bellerin, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Hector Bellerin criticism is unfair'
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Arsene Wenger urges Hector Bellerin to miss Under-21 Championships
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'I phoned Arsene Wenger asking for Arsenal move'
Lampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'Agnew: 'I have sympathy for Wenger'Ozil: Bayern loss 'one of my darkest hours'Wenger: 'Speculation could be affecting form'Wenger refusing to bow down to Sanchez 'demands'
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacWilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal formJulian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalMerson tips Wenger to stay on at Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 