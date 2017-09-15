Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion make three changes and one change respectively ahead of Friday night's Premier League meeting at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have made three changes of Friday night's Premier League derby meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium.

Steve Cook, Tyrone Mings and Dan Gosling played in the Cherries' 3-0 loss at Arsenal but start on the bench tonight as Simon Francis, Andrew Surman and Marc Pugh make the starting XI.

The Cherries have lost their opening four matches of the Premier League campaign and have only won five of their 23 league games in 2017.

Brighton, meanwhile, have made one change from their 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Team captain Bruno is out with a back injury, so Liam Rosenior will start at right-back this evening.

The Seagulls last won successive top-flight matches in 1982, while their last away win in the competition was in March 1983 at Swansea City.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Ake, Surman, Pugh, Arter, Daniels, Smith, King, Defoe, Fraser

Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Afobe, Cook, Mings, Mousset, Ibe

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan, Dunk, Stephens, Hemed, Knockaert, Gross, March, Duffy, Rosenior, Propper, Suttner

Subs: Maenpaa, Hunemeier, Murphy, Murray, Goldson, Izquierdo, Schelotto