Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has continued to back Tyrone Mings after the defender was handed a five-match ban by the Football Association.

During the club's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Mings stamped on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but whether the action was deliberate was open to interpretation.

However, after charging the 23-year-old, the FA stated that they felt the player deserved a longer suspension than the mandatory three matches for violent conduct, and he was subsequently sidelined until April 15.

Bournemouth immediately expressed their disappointment at the decision, and Howe has supported that stance by reiterating their belief that the action was accidental.

The 39-year-old told reporters: "We are disappointed for Tyrone, we feel it was accidental.

"I don't think he has that kind of streak in him. Although he is a beast in stature he is certainly a gentle giant on and off the pitch. It's a real shame for him."

On Friday, Mings released a statement via social media to give his take on the incident and subsequent punishment.