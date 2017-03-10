Tyrone Mings: 'FA ban is upsetting'

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings says that he is "extremely disappointed" after the Football Association deemed that he had intentionally stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Last weekend, the two players were involved in a number of alterations during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, and Ibrahimovic has received a three-match ban for a deliberate elbow on Mings.

However, the FA deemed Mings's actions to be more excessive than the Manchester United striker, and he was subsequently given a five-match suspension.

Bournemouth have already expressed their disappointment at the judgement of the FA, and Mings has now also spoken out after being forced onto the sidelines for the club's upcoming fixtures.

The 23-year-old said: "I am extremely disappointed at the FA's decision to ban me for five matches, following what was an accidental collision with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"At no time was there any intentional stamp or movement to suggest that. My foot did not change course and at no point did I try and move my foot towards his head. My only focus was to get back in and defend, conduct like that is not part of my game.

"So for people to deem that I could intentionally stamp on a fellow professional's head is upsetting. It is an action which would not be acceptable in any walk of life, never mind a football pitch, and one that would never cross my mind.

"I would like to thank AFC Bournemouth and all of the club's fans for their unwavering support this week. I can't wait to get back playing again and help the team retain our Premier League status for another season."

Mings will be missing from the Cherries squad until the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on April 15.