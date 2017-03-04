Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Bournemouth "parked the bus" to claim a 1-1 draw from their trip to Old Trafford.

An eventful first half saw Marcos Rojo's early strike cancelled out by a Joshua King penalty before Andrew Surman saw red for the Cherries on the cusp of half time.

Despite playing the final half of the encounter with 10 men, Eddie Howe's side were resolute in defence and held on to take a valuable point, a tactic Mourinho said was 'parking the bus'.

"They fought for their lives with one player less. They parked the bus," he told reporters. "I am not critical at all, I am just saying a team with one player less give up the play, gives up to try to win and defend with everything they have and it was what they did.

"And we are punished because in the first half we played amazingly well and in the end I don't know how, but the result was 1-1 and in the second half we lost quality in our football, we lost the vision in our football.

"We didn't lose the intensity, we didn't lose the ambition, we didn't lose the number of our opportunities we had to win but we lost quality and we lost vision in our football so once more we are punished in a game that we should win."

The result extended United's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 games and left them sixth in the table.