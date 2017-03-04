Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Jose Mourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Bournemouth "parked the bus" to claim a 1-1 draw from their trip to Old Trafford.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that Bournemouth 'gave up trying to win' as they claimed a 1-1 draw from their trip to Old Trafford this afternoon.

An eventful first half saw Marcos Rojo's early strike cancelled out by a Joshua King penalty before Andrew Surman saw red for the Cherries on the cusp of half time.

Despite playing the final half of the encounter with 10 men, Eddie Howe's side were resolute in defence and held on to take a valuable point, a tactic Mourinho said was 'parking the bus'.

"They fought for their lives with one player less. They parked the bus," he told reporters. "I am not critical at all, I am just saying a team with one player less give up the play, gives up to try to win and defend with everything they have and it was what they did.

"And we are punished because in the first half we played amazingly well and in the end I don't know how, but the result was 1-1 and in the second half we lost quality in our football, we lost the vision in our football.

"We didn't lose the intensity, we didn't lose the ambition, we didn't lose the number of our opportunities we had to win but we lost quality and we lost vision in our football so once more we are punished in a game that we should win."

The result extended United's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 games and left them sixth in the table.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Silva: "The numbers are not good for us"
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcos Rojo, Joshua King, Andrew Surman, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at Manchester United
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Report: Jose Mourinho plotting £35m summer bid for Eric Dier
Mourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'Team News: Wayne Rooney handed United startRashford motivated to win more trophiesMourinho: 'Finishing second achievable'Jose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'
Man United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'Mourinho confident of keeping IbrahimovicMourinho: 'Mkhitaryan still injured'Mourinho: 'Shaw in squad for Cherries game'Mourinho wants Rooney to stay at Man United
> Manchester United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 