Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has challenged Jordon Ibe to realise his "immense potential" at the Vitality Stadium.

Ibe joined Bournemouth in a club-record deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2016, but the 21-year-old failed to score in 23 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions last season.

Last month, the attacker claimed that he needed to 'buck up his ideas' after struggling during the 2016-17 campaign, and the former England Under-21 international enjoyed arguably his finest game in a Bournemouth shirt against Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday night.

Ibe created both of his team's goals in their 2-1 victory on home soil, and Howe now wants to see more consistency in the months ahead.

"He has shown glimpses of what he is capable of before. This time you had some end product which is the pleasing thing. He is a player of immense potential - I think the challenge for Jordan is to find that consistency," Howe told reporters.

Bournemouth are currently 19th in the Premier League table on three points from their five matches to date.