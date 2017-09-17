Sep 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Parc des Princes (Paris)
PSGParis Saint-Germain
2-0
Lyon
Antonio Guedes Filho (75' og.), Morel (86' og.)
Motta (45'), Neymar (76'), Emiliano da Silva (81')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Fekir (55'), Mendy (79')

Unai Emery addresses Neymar, Edinson Cavani squabble

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring during the Champions League win over Celtic on September 12, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery tells Edinson Cavani and Neymar to sort out their differences over penalty-taking duties "between themselves".
The two forwards appeared to have a disagreement over who would take a penalty in the 79th minute of Sunday's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon, before Cavani stepped forward and had his effort saved.

PSG still went on to win 2-0 on home soil, but Emery is keen to avoid an issue when it comes to two of his star players squabbling over penalty duties.

"I have told them to sort it out between themselves. I think that they are capable of doing that and that they will both be our kickers," Emery told reporters. "If they cannot reach an agreement, I will decide for them. I do not want this to become a problem for us."

PSG have won all six of their Ligue 1 fixtures this season to sit atop the table on 18 points.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG66002131818
2MonacoMonaco6501178915
3Saint-EtienneSt Etienne641174313
4Bordeaux6330106412
5Lyon6321117411
6Marseille6312910-110
7NantesNantes631234-110
8Nice63038629
9Caen63035419
10GuingampGuingamp630378-19
11Angers61417617
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier621345-17
13Toulouse6213812-47
14AmiensAmiens620449-56
15Rennes6123910-15
16Troyes612346-25
17Lille612347-35
18Dijon6114613-74
19StrasbourgStrasbourg6114411-74
20Metz6105312-93
> Full Version
 