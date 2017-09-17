Paris Saint-Germain benefit from two own goals to keep their 100% start to the season alive courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts named the red-hot trio of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front once again, but they were forced to rely on own goals to make it six wins from six this season as both Marcelo and Jeremy Morel turned into their own net for the luckless visitors.

Both own goals came in the final 15 minutes as Lyon fell to their first defeat of the campaign, leaving them still fifth in the table with 11 points from their six outings.

For all of the attacking talent on show for the hosts it was captain Thiago Silva who came closest to breaking the deadlock early on, finding space inside the box only to fire his first-time effort high over the crossbar.

Lyon did a good job of keeping their previously free-scoring hosts at bay for the majority of the first half, and it wasn't until shortly before half time that they had another notable sight of goal as Neymar drew a save from Anthony Lopes.

The duo renewed their duel shortly before the hour mark too, and again Lopes was equal to the Brazilian's effort, this time getting across to keep out a long-range free kick.

The visitors were inches away from taking a surprise lead with a little over 20 minutes remaining when Tanguy Ndombele picked up a loose ball in midfield and tried his luck from range, but his powerful piledriver rattled the crossbar as PSG escaped.

The breakthrough finally arrived for the hosts in the 75th minute, though, and it was an unfortunate one for Lyon as Giovani Lo Celso's cross was inadvertently deflected past his own keeper by Marcelo after Cavani had missed his attempted flick.

Lyon's luck did take a turn for the better when Cavani squandered a glorious chance to double their lead from the spot after Ferland Mendy had been penalised for hauling Thiago Silva to ground inside the area, with the Uruguayan's thunderous penalty being tipped onto the underside of the crossbar by a brilliant Lopes save.

However, any suggestions that their fortunes may have turned were eliminated shortly afterwards when Lopes denied Mbappe in a one-on-one situation only to see the ball rebound against the legs of Morel and bounce into the empty net.

PSG now sit three points clear of champions AS Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 table with six wins from six outings.