Sevilla forward Luis Muriel has insisted that his team can challenge for La Liga this season.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the match in Sevilla's 1-0 win over Girona on Sunday, which pushed the Andalusians into second position in the table on 10 points.

Muriel, who joined Sevilla from Sampdoria in the summer, has admitted that the presence of Real Madrid and Barcelona will make it difficult to land the crown, but the Colombian is still eyeing a title challenge.

"Winning La Liga? It's a dream. We know that we have to compete with two rivals like Madrid and Barcelona. Both of them will always be the favourites, but we're still going to fight for it," Muriel told reporters.

Sevilla will attempt to continue their impressive form when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio Ramon on Wednesday night.