Sep 17, 2017
Attendance: 11,032
Girona
0-1
Sevilla

Juanpe (25'), Espinosa (57')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Muriel (69')
N'Zonzi (21'), Corchia (45'), Carrico (71'), Lenglet (85'), Vazquez (90')

Luis Muriel: 'Sevilla chasing La Liga title'

Luis Muriel in action during the Champions League game between Liverpool and Sevilla on September 13, 2017
© Offside
Sevilla forward Luis Muriel insists that his team can challenge for Real Madrid and Barcelona for the La Liga title this season.
Sevilla forward Luis Muriel has insisted that his team can challenge for La Liga this season.

The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the match in Sevilla's 1-0 win over Girona on Sunday, which pushed the Andalusians into second position in the table on 10 points.

Muriel, who joined Sevilla from Sampdoria in the summer, has admitted that the presence of Real Madrid and Barcelona will make it difficult to land the crown, but the Colombian is still eyeing a title challenge.

"Winning La Liga? It's a dream. We know that we have to compete with two rivals like Madrid and Barcelona. Both of them will always be the favourites, but we're still going to fight for it," Muriel told reporters.

Sevilla will attempt to continue their impressive form when they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio Ramon on Wednesday night.

Luis Fernando Muriel (L) of UC Sampdoria celebrates with his team-mate Carlos Joaquin Correa (R) after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 4, 2015
