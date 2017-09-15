Jordon Ibe says that he needs to keep working hard after providing two assists in Bournemouth's first win of the Premier League season.

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has insisted that he still has plenty of work to do after an encouraging performance on Friday evening.

The former Liverpool player provided the assists for goals scored by Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe in the Cherries' 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium.

The result was a much welcomed one for Eddie Howe and his team as it was their first win of the season following four consecutive Premier League defeats.

Ibe has struggled to make his mark since moving to the South Coast last year, having started just 14 top-flight games so far, but the 21-year-old is feeling optimistic.

"I just tried to help the team", Ibe told afcbtv. "I got the two assists but the rest of the team got in the right areas and that's why we got the three points. Before I came on, Eddie told me to encourage the team and get us up the pitch. He wanted my to stay wide, get at the full-back and be positive.

"I've been working on stuff in training and confidence comes with it if you're playing well. I'm feeling confident but I don't want to get cocky because I've still got a long way to go. I want to score and get assists and I want to learn from this game.

"Next week, it's back to training. The manager says we have to train how we play so I have to keep perfecting on the training ground and hopefully it'll show on the pitch."

Bournemouth currently sit second from bottom in the league table.