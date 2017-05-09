Birmingham City announce that academy product Reece Brown will not be offered a new contract.

Birmingham City have announced that Reece Brown has been released by the club after an 11-year stay.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at St Andrew's, but has made just 20 first-team appearances since his debut in September 2013.

Brown's last appearance for the senior team was in December when he came on as a substitute in a 3-0 defeat to Barnsley.

The midfielder's current deal expires on June 30, when he will be available to join another club on a free contract.

The news comes after the Blues retained their Championship status with a 1-0 win over Bristol City.