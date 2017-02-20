German FA ask for Carlo Ancelotti explanation over offensive gesture

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
© Getty Images
The German Football Association ask Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti to explain why he made an offensive gesture to Hertha Berlin fans during Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 15:14 UK

The German Football Association (DFB) have asked Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti to explain why he made an offensive gesture to Hertha Berlin fans during his side's 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The 57-year-old admitted to raising his middle finger at the home fans after "being spat at" following his side's 97th-minute equaliser in the Bundesliga clash.

However, the Italian must now submit a formal statement of the events and could face punishment for his actions.

"The supervisory committee of the German Football Association has on Monday called upon Carlo Ancelotti to submit a statement on the events that transpired after Bayern's match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday. The Bayern head coach will of course comply with this request," read a statement from Bayern.

Robert Lewandowski's late equaliser at the Olympic Stadium leaves Bayern five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
