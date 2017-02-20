The German Football Association ask Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti to explain why he made an offensive gesture to Hertha Berlin fans during Saturday's 1-1 draw.

The 57-year-old admitted to raising his middle finger at the home fans after "being spat at" following his side's 97th-minute equaliser in the Bundesliga clash.

However, the Italian must now submit a formal statement of the events and could face punishment for his actions.

"The supervisory committee of the German Football Association has on Monday called upon Carlo Ancelotti to submit a statement on the events that transpired after Bayern's match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday. The Bayern head coach will of course comply with this request," read a statement from Bayern.

Robert Lewandowski's late equaliser at the Olympic Stadium leaves Bayern five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.