Aug 20, 2017 at 7.15pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
2-0
Real Betis
Tosca (36' og.)
Alba (52'), Digne (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Leiva (63')

Team News: Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer partner Lionel Messi in attack

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Ernesto Valverde opts to go with Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi in attack for his first league game in charge of Barcelona.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer have been given the nod to partner Lionel Messi in a threadbare Barcelona attack for their La Liga opener against Real Betis.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has seen his forward line decimated of late following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Suarez's month-long layoff with a knee injury.

Valverde can still call upon star man Messi, who will start alongside returning academy product Deulofeu and ex-Valencia attacker Alcacer.

The backline has also been broken up somewhat, as Gerard Pique is only fit enough for a place on the bench due to a minor muscle injury, while Andres Iniesta misses out completely.

Nelson Semedo is handed a league debut at right-back, but fellow new recruit Paulinho is made to wait for his La Liga bow after joining from Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this week.

The visitors, without a win against Barcelona in 12 attempts, have a number of new arrivals in their squad, though ex-Barcelona ace Cristian Tello is absent through injury.

Victor Camarasa, Sergio Leon, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Juan Jose Narvaez and Antonio Barragan all come in from the off for the Verderones, who are aiming to better last season's 12th-placed finish in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Roberto; Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer
Subs: Cillessen, Pique, Denis Suarez, Turan, Digne, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal

Real Betis: Adan; Barragan, Mandi, Feddal, Tosca; Guardado, Camarasa, Narvaez, Joaquin, Nahue; Sergio Leon
Subs: Gimenez, Jordi Amat, Durmisi, Javi Garcia, Fabian, Sanabria

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Cristian Tello for Porto on February 1, 2015
