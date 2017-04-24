General view of Camp Nou

Ronaldinho "very happy" for Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrtes his goal against Zaragoza during their Spanish league football match at Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza on February 16, 2008
Brazil legend Ronaldinho 'congratulates' former teammate Lionel Messi after the Argentine scored his 500th Barcelona goal.
Brazil legend Ronaldinho has 'congratulated' his former teammate Lionel Messi after the Argentine scored his 500th Barcelona goal in Sunday night's El Clasico away to Real Madrid.

Messi, 29, reached the landmark in spectacular fashion as he netted Barcelona's third in second-half stoppage time during their 3-2 victory at the Bernabeu in La Liga.

Ronaldinho played alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2004 and 2008, and the 37-year-old has hailed his fellow South American for reaching 500.

"Leo, my brother, I am sending you a message to congratulate you on your 500 goals. I gave your the first of those 500 so I'm very happy, congratulations and all my love," Ronaldinho said in a video posted online.

Ronaldinho has not played professional football since leaving Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015, but the 97-time Brazil international has thus far refused to announce his retirement.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Enrique: 'Messi is always decisive'
