Robert Fernandez defends Paulinho signing

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez says that Paulinho will bring 'quality and experience' to the Spanish giants this season.
The 29-year-old joined Barcelona in a £36.8m move from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande on August 14.

The move was questioned in various quarters after the midfielder struggled to impress at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2015, but the 41-time Brazilian international recently insisted that he will "change people's opinion".

Fernandez has now had his say on the capture, with the sporting director insisting that the midfielder will prove his worth.

"Paulinho? We were always aware of his progress at Guangzhou. It's not true that he lacks quality, he has experience and he'll change opinions. He can also play in three positions," Fernandez told reporters.

Barcelona will return to La Liga action with a clash against Espanyol on September 9.

