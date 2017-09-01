General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Xavi: 'Barcelona have signed players who do not fit their system'

Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona applauds as he leaves the pitch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on May 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Xavi claims that former club Barcelona "have fallen asleep" this summer as they have failed to bring in the right type of players.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Barcelona legend Xavi has criticised his former club's transfer spending, claiming that they have signed players who 'do not fit their system'.

The Catalan club missed out on arguably their top attacking target in Philippe Coutinho, who was denied his dream move to Camp Nou by Liverpool in the latter stages of the window.

Barca did manage to bring in talented wideman Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, however, while Paulinho, Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu have also been recruited.

Xavi has questioned the quality of the new recruits, though, claiming that only half the current squad is suited to the famed 'Barcelona Way'.

"I was part of an era that was so impressive that it now seems as if it's not the same club," he told Marca. "They play football well, but they could have signed better.

"They have fallen asleep because five or six years ago they had the best players in the world for the Barcelona system. Now they have five or six players for it, in [Andres] Iniesta, [Jordi] Alba, [Lionel] Messi, [Gerard] Pique, Luis Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets.

"Yet Barcelona should have 11 players who fit the system. You never used to say 'this player would fit in well at Barcelona' because all those players were already there. They have signed players who do not fit the system."

Barcelona also waved goodbye to superstar forward Neymar this summer after Paris Saint-Germain triggered his £198m release clause.

Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Read Next:
Xavi reveals 'surprise' at Neymar exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Xavi, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona applauds as he leaves the pitch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on May 23, 2015
Xavi: 'Barcelona have signed players who do not fit their system'
 Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Barcelona send Munir El Haddadi on season-long loan to Alaves
No-confidence vote launched against Barca voardBalague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Luis Suarez plays down injury fearsMahrez 'will not get Barcelona wish'Barcelona 'have not made Ozil approach'
Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'Coutinho scores in Brazil outingReport: Andre Gomes staying at BarcelonaBarca clear Suarez to play for UruguayBarca's Douglas joins Benfica on loan
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 