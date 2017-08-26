Brazilian midfielder Paulinho reveals his delight after making his Barcelona debut against Alaves on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old was a late substitute in his new team's 2-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday night.

Paulinho has said that he was 'happy to get his first few minutes' for the Catalan outfit, and the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has vowed to "keep working" in a bid to secure a regular spot in the first XI.

"I'm happy for my debut and getting my first few minutes," Paulinho told reporters. "I have to keep working and get to know my teammates more so that I can integrate into the team little by little.

"Alaves played on the counter-attack and were tight at the back, hoping to break quickly after winning the ball. I saw my team well, calm, confident, playing with patience and without haste. The truth is that we got a result we deserved."

Paulinho joined the Spanish giants in a £36.8m move from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande on August 14.