Aug 26, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Mendizorroza, Vitoria, Basque Country
AlavesAlaves
0-2
Barcelona

Wakaso (36'), Ely (39')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Messi (55', 66')
Umtiti (32'), Roberto (41'), Pique (45')

Paulinho "happy" to make Barcelona debut

Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands challenges Paulinho of Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Third Place Playoff match on July 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Brazilian midfielder Paulinho reveals his delight after making his Barcelona debut against Alaves on Saturday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho has revealed his delight after making his Barcelona debut against Alaves.

The 29-year-old was a late substitute in his new team's 2-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday night.

Paulinho has said that he was 'happy to get his first few minutes' for the Catalan outfit, and the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has vowed to "keep working" in a bid to secure a regular spot in the first XI.

"I'm happy for my debut and getting my first few minutes," Paulinho told reporters. "I have to keep working and get to know my teammates more so that I can integrate into the team little by little.

"Alaves played on the counter-attack and were tight at the back, hoping to break quickly after winning the ball. I saw my team well, calm, confident, playing with patience and without haste. The truth is that we got a result we deserved."

Paulinho joined the Spanish giants in a £36.8m move from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande on August 14.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Barca, Liverpool 'negotiating Coutinho deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paulinho, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona agree deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Ernesto Valverde hints at further signings
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ernesto Valverde: 'Patience key to victory'
Paulinho "happy" to make Barca debutBarca, Liverpool 'negotiating Coutinho deal'Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Alaves 0-2 Barcelona - as it happenedPSG reject Barca bid for Angel di Maria?
Real Madrid 'announce' Messi signingValverde delighted with Dembele dealBarcelona 'holding up Andre Gomes exit'AC Milan play down Rafinha reportsDortmund: 'Dembele deal on its way'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
4GironaGirona21103214
5Levante21103214
6Real Madrid11003033
7EibarEibar11001013
8Leganes11001013
9Valencia11001013
10Real Betis210123-13
11Espanyol10101101
12Sevilla10101101
13Athletic Bilbao10100001
14Getafe10100001
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 