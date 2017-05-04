A report claims that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is in the frame to be Barcelona's next head coach.

Barcelona are reportedly considering Laurent Blanc as a replacement for Luis Enrique.

Enrique will stand down from his managerial position at Barcelona this summer, with the Spaniard admitting that he needs to take a break following a demanding spell at Camp Nou.

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde has been strongly linked with the position, although the 53-year-old has recently played down suggestions that he will take control of the Spanish champions this summer.

According to Catalunya Radio, representatives from Blanc and Barcelona met earlier this week to discuss the Frenchman potentially replacing Enrique at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Blanc, who represented Barcelona during the 1996-1997 season, stepped into club management in 2007 with Bordeaux, while he has since managed France and Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc departed PSG last summer after winning 11 trophies during his time with the capital outfit.