Barcelona

Report: Laurent Blanc in frame for Barcelona job

Paris Saint-Germain's French head coach Laurent Blanc attends the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Toulouse on November 7, 2015
A report claims that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is in the frame to be Barcelona's next head coach.
Barcelona are reportedly considering Laurent Blanc as a replacement for Luis Enrique.

Enrique will stand down from his managerial position at Barcelona this summer, with the Spaniard admitting that he needs to take a break following a demanding spell at Camp Nou.

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde has been strongly linked with the position, although the 53-year-old has recently played down suggestions that he will take control of the Spanish champions this summer.

According to Catalunya Radio, representatives from Blanc and Barcelona met earlier this week to discuss the Frenchman potentially replacing Enrique at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Blanc, who represented Barcelona during the 1996-1997 season, stepped into club management in 2007 with Bordeaux, while he has since managed France and Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc departed PSG last summer after winning 11 trophies during his time with the capital outfit.

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona maintain interest in Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho?
 Xavi Hernandez for Barcelona on December 7, 2014
Xavi: 'Cristiano Ronaldo up against best footballer ever in Lionel Messi'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 