Valencia's Head Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi looks on during his team's Europa League football match against Dynamo Kyiv (Kiev) on February 20, 2013
© Getty Images
Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi will not replace Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona, according to the Spaniard's agent.
Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi is not in the running to replace Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona this summer, according to the Spaniard's agent.

Pizzi has been linked with the Barcelona post in recent weeks, with the 48-year-old boasting managerial experience in La Liga after leading Valencia during the 2013-14 campaign.

The former Spain international also represented Barcelona as a player between 1996 and 1998, but Ricardo Schlieper has insisted that his client will not leave Chile to take charge at Camp Nou.

"I spoke with Juan Antonio and it's not the moment to leave Chile," Schlieper told La Tercera. "He has an important commitment to La Roja. There have been no offers from other teams. In his head right now is this summer's Confederations Cup and for now he will not listen to other offers.

"There's been no formal contact with Barcelona. Juan's appreciated a lot [in Spain] and, despite the brevity of his spell with Valencia, he left a really good impression there."

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde is believed to be Barcelona's leading target.

Alexis Sanchez takes a breather during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
