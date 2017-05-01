General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Jordi Alba reveals Barcelona frustration

Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Spanish defender Jordi Alba concedes that it has been difficult spending time out of Barcelona's first XI this season.
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 17:23 UK

Spanish defender Jordi Alba has conceded that it has been difficult spending time out of Barcelona's first XI this season.

The 28-year-old has only started 19 La Liga matches for the Spanish champions this term, with Luis Enrique's change to a 3-4-3 formation seeing the former Valencia full-back drop out of the team.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Alba in recent months, and the Spain international has admitted that his current situation at Camp Nou is far from ideal.

"It's clear that, the more I play, the better. My dream has always been to play here and stay at Barcelona for a long time," Alba told reporters.

"We haven't spoken about it, but a footballer always wants to play and I have not played as much as I've wanted to. I don't want to look for excuses but at least I'm currently getting game time and I want to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

"Sometimes these situations all happen over your head. Not playing was unusual for me, but it matures you and makes you value things more. The change of system influenced things a lot. Whether I like it or not, I have to accept it."

Alba has won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and one Champions League since joining Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2012.

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Your Comments
