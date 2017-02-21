Gerard Pique insists that Barcelona's players are 'with Luis Enrique until the death' during a difficult spell for the Catalan club.

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that the Catalan club's players are 'with Luis Enrique until the death' as speculation surrounding the head coach's future continues to gather pace.

Enrique has come under increasing criticism in the last seven days after Barcelona followed a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Leganes in La Liga.

It has widely been suggested that the Spaniard will leave Camp Nou when his current contract expires this summer, but Pique has said that the whole dressing room at Barcelona are fully behind their manager.

"When the manager arrived, we were in the absolute shit and with him we won the treble. I'd like it if everyone looked back and saw all the work the manager has done with us. We are with him until the death. We're all together trying to overcome this dip in form," Pique told reporters.

"We can get through this; yes, we're not going through our best moment of form. It's been a month-and-a-half now without playing the football we like to play and the most important thing is to be recognisable and to get back to playing the way we like to play.

"We're still alive in three competitions and we have a chance in all three, even though it's true that it's going to be really difficult in the Champions League."

"But worse situations have been seen before and with this team we will try until the end. We will try to play how we know and I don't doubt that's what both the manager and the players want. We're focused on finding solutions."

Last week, it was claimed that Enrique had 'lost the dressing room' at Barcelona after a series of lacklustre performances.