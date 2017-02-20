Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges after their appeals were turned down by Spain's high court on Monday.

Neymar has been told that he will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona four years ago after losing his final appeal against the ruling.

The charges relate to the player's £48.6m transfer to the Camp Nou from Brazilian club Santos in the summer of 2013.

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had their appeals rejected, and they cannot appeal against the Spanish high court's decision.

The court said in a statement: "Santos FC, Barcelona FC, Neymar, his mother Nadine Goncalves and N&N, the family company, have lost their appeals to have charges of fraud and corruption dropped."

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly £8m for Neymar on corruption charges, according to ESPN, although he is unlikely to face jail time if found guilty because he would be a first-time offender.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when the player made the switch.