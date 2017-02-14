Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Neymar: Champions League progress is "practically impossible"

Barcelona star Neymar believes that reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League is "practically impossible" following their 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona star Neymar has admitted that reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be "practically impossible" following their 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

An Angel Di Maria brace and goals from Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani saw the French giants run out convincing winners over the shellshocked Blaugrana in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"It was an unusual game that hardly ever happens to us, but Paris deserve credit. They had a great game, they finished well and got to our goal well," Neymar told reporters after the match.

"Now we have to think about the next game, to see what we can do to try to turn it around, which is very difficult – practically impossible. But we cannot give up.

"It's very difficult to prepare for such a game. I do not think I've ever been in this situation. What I'm going to do is give my all in the next game so we can turn it around."

No side has ever overturned a deficit of four or more goals in the Champions League knockout stages.

Live Commentary: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona - as it happened
