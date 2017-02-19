Barcelona reportedly add Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to their shortlist of candidates to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season.

Barcelona have reportedly put Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on their wanted list to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions are understood to be looking at alternatives to Enrique, whose future at the club has been under increasing scrutiny following a number of below-par performances this season.

Barca trail Real Madrid in La Liga having played two games more than Los Blancos, while they look set to exit the Champions League at the last 16 stage for the first time in a decade following their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

A number of managers have been touted as potential replacements for Enrique, and The Mirror reports that Klopp has emerged as the latest to be included on the shortlist.

Klopp's Merseyside counterpart Ronald Koeman is still thought to be the front-runner, with Barca preferring to appoint former players and also having a rich history of Dutch managers delivering success for the club.

Klopp recently signed a new six-year contract at Anfield but is known to be an admirer of Barcelona and took his Liverpool players to the Camp Nou to watch a Champions League game in December.