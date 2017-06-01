General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde: "A joy to coach Lionel Messi"

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde reveals that "it will be a joy to coach Lionel Messi" at Camp Nou.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has revealed that "it will be a joy to coach Lionel Messi" at Camp Nou.

Valverde has replaced Luis Enrique as head coach of the Spanish giants, with the 53-year-old returning to the club that he represented as a player between 1988 and 1990.

The Spaniard has said that he is looking forward to coaching "a great team full of great players", and the experienced manager is keen to help Messi 'improve once again'.

"The biggest challenge for me will be to coach a great team full of great players," Valverde told reporters. "It will be a joy to coach Messi, a unique experience to coach the best player I have ever seen.

"I know that sometimes it looks like he has reached the absolute peak of his powers and then the next day he improves even more. My plan is to help him to keep improving and to enjoy working with him."

Messi scored 54 times in 52 appearances for Barcelona last season, but the Argentine only added a Copa del Rey to his trophy collection after the Spanish giants lost out in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Valverde wants "even better" Barcelona
