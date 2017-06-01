New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde reveals that "it will be a joy to coach Lionel Messi" at Camp Nou.

Valverde has replaced Luis Enrique as head coach of the Spanish giants, with the 53-year-old returning to the club that he represented as a player between 1988 and 1990.

The Spaniard has said that he is looking forward to coaching "a great team full of great players", and the experienced manager is keen to help Messi 'improve once again'.

"The biggest challenge for me will be to coach a great team full of great players," Valverde told reporters. "It will be a joy to coach Messi, a unique experience to coach the best player I have ever seen.

"I know that sometimes it looks like he has reached the absolute peak of his powers and then the next day he improves even more. My plan is to help him to keep improving and to enjoy working with him."

Messi scored 54 times in 52 appearances for Barcelona last season, but the Argentine only added a Copa del Rey to his trophy collection after the Spanish giants lost out in both La Liga and the Champions League.