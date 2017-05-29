Barcelona striker Luis Suarez thanks manager Luis Enrique ahead of the Spaniard's exit from the club after a trophy-laden three years in charge.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has offered his thanks to manager Luis Enrique ahead of the Spaniard's exit from the club.

Enrique will take a sabbatical from football following three years in charge of the Catalan giants, during which time he led them to nine trophies including two league titles and the Champions League.

Suarez scored 121 goals in 147 games after being brought to the club by Enrique, forming a feared front three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, and the Uruguayan has wished Enrique the best for the future.

Thanks coach! Specially for all these things you've taught me !!!!

THANKS and much success in the future. pic.twitter.com/J0JCW6qotV — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) May 29, 2017

Barcelona are expected to announce Enrique's successor later today.