General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Suarez thanks departing Luis Enrique

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez thanks manager Luis Enrique ahead of the Spaniard's exit from the club after a trophy-laden three years in charge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has offered his thanks to manager Luis Enrique ahead of the Spaniard's exit from the club.

Enrique will take a sabbatical from football following three years in charge of the Catalan giants, during which time he led them to nine trophies including two league titles and the Champions League.

Suarez scored 121 goals in 147 games after being brought to the club by Enrique, forming a feared front three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, and the Uruguayan has wished Enrique the best for the future.


Barcelona are expected to announce Enrique's successor later today.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Suarez, Luis Enrique, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-1 Alaves - as it happened
 Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Luis Suarez thanks departing Luis Enrique
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique bows out with Copa del Rey success
Ter Stegen agrees new Barcelona dealAlcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'Barcelona assistant takes over at CeltaAndres Iniesta: 'It was not a good season'
Enrique: Messi "is from outer space"Enrique 'not sad' to leave BarcelonaBarcelona confirm Mascherano injuriesTeam News: Alcacer in for suspended SuarezHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 